Heckmondwike Blueprint: People urged to have their say on plans for the future of the town centre at drop-in events in June

Residents and businesses in Heckmondwike are being urged to have their say over big plans for the town centre at two drop-in events next month.
By Dominic Brown
Published 30th May 2023, 13:30 BST- 2 min read

The Heckmondwike Blueprint, developed by Kirklees Council, plans to spend £1.5m on improvements to the area around the bus station, Westgate, Northgate, Greenside Market Street and High Street, as well as Green Park and Firth Park.

The revamp of Heckmondwike Bus Station is being funded separately by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, with more than £4m earmarked specifically for the project.

Proposed projects within the blueprint scheme include a “connected” Green Park, the refurbishment of Firth Park, a reworked Market Square, a new public square off Market Street, and a link to the Spen Valley Greenway via Swallow Street and Station Road.

Consultation on the proposals runs until June 19.

The council is hosting drop-in sessions on Thursday, June 8 at Brighton Street Community Centre from 2-4pm, and on Tuesday, June 13 at The Pavilion in Firth Park from 6-8pm.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, who was brought up in Heckmondwike, said: “I’d encourage anyone that lives or works in Heckmondwike to attend one of these events to see the plans up close, to offer their opinions, and to have their say.

“The Heckmondwike Town Centre Vision could introduce changes to our town that will last for decades. People can help shape and refine these proposals with their views and comments. Don’t miss your chance.”

The consultation period coincided with the New Local “Stronger Things” conference at London’s Guildhall, at which Ms Leadbeater spoke as part of a panel discussion on community power.

She added: “At the conference I joined my Labour colleagues Lisa Nandy MP and Alex Norris MP to emphasise the need for local authorities to properly engage with residents, businesses, and local communities, where people have a deep understanding and connection to the place where they live and work."

Anyone wishing to provide feedback on the Heckmondwike Blueprint can fill in a questionnaire, available at the drop-in sessions.

Comments can also be made via email to [email protected], online at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/investment-and-regeneration/our-local-centres.aspx or by mail to Town Centre Regeneration, PO Box 1720, Huddersfield, HD1 9EL.

The deadline is 5pm on June 19.

Read more: Kirklees Council invite members of the public to consult on “exciting...
