'Green Market Day' for COP26 hits the right note with Dewsbury shoppers

Councillor Will Simpson with an electric refuse collection vehicle

The Green Market took place in front of Dewsbury’s Town Hall on Wednesday. In line with COP26’s transport themed day, the market showcased some of the council’s green transport projects and campaigns.

Shoppers got an early chance to look at a type of electric refuse collection vehicle that the council will be trialling on its rounds, as well as the opportunity to talk with council officers about how much easier it is to use electric and hybrid cars.

The officers told shoppers about the 16 council managed sites in Kirklees where they can charge their electric cars, as well as its free and discounted car parking scheme for electric and low emission vehicles.

Councillors Eric Firth, Will Simpson and Naheed Mather pictured with an electric bike from Environmental Projects in Kirklees

Officers were also on-site to explain air quality monitoring and partners from Environmental Projects in Kirklees (EPIKS) were on hand to show how electric bikes are a healthy, sustainable and fun forms of travel.

Visitors to the market also got the chance to talk with Julia Roebuck about tips on how to recycle and reuse clothing, all while making bags out of old t-shirts.

They also partook in a pedal powered smoothie machine, collected free fruit while discussing ways to reduce plastic and could discuss bins and the new resources and waste strategy with Councillors Will Simpson, Naheed Mather and Eric Firth.

Coun Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “It was fantastic to host an officially aligned COP26 event in Kirklees and see so many residents coming together to ask questions and discuss how we can all play our part.

Councillor Mather pictured with a bag made from an old t-shirt