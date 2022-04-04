Free school meal vouchers for 17,000 Kirklees children in Easter holidays
Kirklees Council will again provide free school meal vouchers to all eligible families during the upcoming school holidays.
Around 17,000 children and young people will receive the vouchers, worth £30 per child, for the two-week Easter break – an investment of more than £500,000 in families across Kirklees.
The funding, which comes from a Government grant, will help to increase well-being, reduce the risk of holiday hunger, tackle inequality and support families at a time of increasing household bills.
The scheme is being administered by local schools, who are working with the council to ensure vouchers reach all those people who qualify.
Mel Meggs, strategic director for children’s services, said: “Vouchers have been provided during previous school holidays and we know they have a major positive impact.
“There are clear links between children having a healthy lifestyle and being able to achieve well at school.
"It’s essential that we do everything possible to promote good outcomes.
“We want all of our children and young people to have the best possible start in life, overcoming any barriers they face and fulfilling their lifelong potential.
“By providing free school meal vouchers to cover school holidays, we can prevent any break in the nutritional support they receive during term-time.”