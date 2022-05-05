Former housing office in Dewsbury converted into flats for council tenants

19-year-old Calium is among the Happy Days apprentices who worked on renovating the former housing office in Chickenley to provide flats for council tenants

The building on Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, has been renovated into a ground floor retail unit and two first floor flats, consisting of both one and two bedrooms.

The council teamed up with Happy Days, a social enterprise supporting those affected by substance addiction and homelessness, to complete the work.

The project saw eight people from Happy Days working on the site, being mentored to develop building skills and work experience to help them continue with their recoveries and turn their lives around.

David Shepherd, Kirklees Council’s strategic director of growth and regeneration, said: “We’re very pleased to see one of our former offices converted to provide much-needed housing for our tenants and a retail unit that will contribute to the local economy.

“We were also happy to team up with Happy Days to support the excellent work they are doing to help people develop new skills and achieve their potential.”

Cailum, who is 19, was among them. He said: “It has been really good for me.

"I have been encouraged to do an apprenticeship by Happy Days. Hopefully, the plan is to improve my career prospects and give me more chances of staying employed.”

The renovation has seen the old office transformed with the installation of a new mains electric supply, removal of gas services to make way for air source heat pumps and a noise reduction ventilation system.