The Local Plan, which was launched in 2019, outlines how much development the council wants to achieve, and where within Kirklees that development should take place.

When the Local Plan was launched, the council committed to fully reviewing it within five years, in line with Government legislation.

The review will take place over the coming months, and results will then be shared with Kirklees Council’s cabinet.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “The Kirklees Local Plan is all about the bigger picture, and how we deliver our ambitious plans to develop Kirklees over not just years but decades to come.

“When we first launched the Local Plan in 2019, we knew this review would be coming.

"Things change over time, and our long-term plans need to remain relevant in order to deliver.

"But back in 2019, no-one could have foreseen the level of change that Kirklees – and our country as a whole – have seen since.

"Taking an in-depth look at how our original plans have held up against all that change is now more important than ever.”

The review will look at whether the Local Plan is meeting its original targets in terms of housing and job creation, and whether updates are needed to account for all that has changed both for Kirklees and nationally over the last five years.

This will include looking at changes to UK-wide planning policy, and the implications of these changes on the effectiveness of Kirklees Council’s own policies.

The Government’s Planning Advisory Service has developed nationally agreed advice and processes to guide local planning authorities through reviews like this, and to help determine whether a partial or full update is required.