Building work at a new dementia day care facility in Mirfield has come to an end and Kirklees Council is making final preparations before doors open to residents living with the condition.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated on Crowlees Road, next to Knowl Park in Mirfield, the new facilities will provide dementia care for vulnerable residents and give carers some respite.

The old two-storey building has made way for a high-tech, single storey, purpose-built facility that better meets the needs of people living with dementia, including those with physical disabilities, sensory and mobility needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facilities incorporate design features to give maximum flexibility and be fully inclusive.

The outside of Knowl Park House, Mirfield. Photo: Kirklees Council

A key collaboration with the University of Stirling’s Dementia Services Design Centre (DSDC) has ensured the facilities incorporate dementia design principles and meet the DSDC dementia design standards.

Modern facilities include a home therapy zone incorporating a homely open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area; an activity zone incorporating a large arts and crafts room; and a well-being zone incorporating a sensory and cinema room and a spa.

Coun Beverley Addy, cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “I am delighted to announce the completion of our fantastic, state-of-the-art day service facilities for people living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is such a major investment for the council as we look to focus our efforts and resources on areas of the market where there are fewer alternatives.

The new facilities incorporate design features to give maximum flexibility and be fully inclusive. Photo: Kirklees Council

“Having visited the facilities myself, I know they will make the lives of those living with dementia and their loved ones, a happier and more independent one.

“I look forward to seeing how service users interact and make use of the latest equipment and technology that will enable them to live more independently for as long as possible.”

Throughout the building, people living with dementia can make use of the latest assistive technology that will enable them to maintain their independence as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This continues outside in the sensory garden with more outdoor lighting, improved pathways, plenty of seating, a gazebo and outside all-weather coated handrails throughout allowing service users to move around freely.

A look at the brand new dementia day-care facility in Mirfield. Photo: Kirklees Council

Alongside the day service, which will run from Monday to Friday with potential to expand to evenings and weekends, is the Centre for Excellence, which will offer advice and support for people with a dementia diagnosis, their carers, and adults and children with other physical and sensory disabilities.

The centre has a bungalow which is a mock-up of a Dementia Friendly home environment displaying the latest support techniques and practices in a safe and secure setting.

There will also be opportunities for partnership working and the focus will be on early intervention, so people are better able to stay well and independent at home for as long as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Shaw, managing director of building north at Tilbury Douglas, said: “This project showcases what can be achieved when construction, community and care come together.

“It’s a shining example of how we can deliver both outstanding facilities and meaningful social contributions, which is at the heart of what we do.”

Accessing support from Knowl Park House is by referral only and people should contact Kirklees Council’s Community Health and Social Care Hub on 0300 3045555 in the first instance.

For more information about Knowl Park House, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/knowlparkhouse