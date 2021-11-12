First bricks laid at new council housing development in Batley

Pictured, from left to right are Stuart Wilson, technical officer for development, Kirklees Council; Dean Wooley, site manager, Tolent Living; Karl Hetherington, operations manager, Tolent Living; Coun Mahmood Akhtar, Deputy Mayor of Kirklees and Councillor for Batley East; Councillor Cathy Scott, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and cabinet member for housing and democracy; and Mrs Akhtar, Deputy Mayoress.

A former garage site at Corfe Close, just off Windmill Lane, will be transformed to deliver seven, two-bed homes, all of which are for social rent.

The homes are the first part of a multi-million pound investment in North Kirklees, with construction planned to start on a further seven new homes in the Soothill area of Batley within the next few months.

Kirklees Council is working with Tolent Living to deliver both housing schemes that, when complete, will provide much needed homes for social rent.

The council is also working with Efficiency North to offer two apprenticeship opportunities across the sites, creating job opportunities for local people.

Tolent Living, which has regional bases across the North East and Yorkshire, was awarded the contract in June and will deliver the scheme by summer 2022.

It has been on site since May, demolishing the old garages and clearing the site ready to build.

Coun Cathy Scott, cabinet member for housing and democracy, said: “I am really pleased to mark the start of construction on this new build project of affordable homes, demonstrating our commitment and intention to deliver much needed social housing for the people of Kirklees.

“The benefits of partnership working are clear here, especially where we have been able to offer two apprenticeship opportunities for local people.

“These new, quality homes are a welcome addition to our housing stock and I look forward to seeing the completed project.”

Karl Hetherington, operations manager for Tolent Living, added: “It’s great to be on site today to showcase the progress our team is making on this scheme.