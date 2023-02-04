The national Blue Badge scheme sees parking concessions made for some people with disabilities. Users of a Blue Badge can park closer to a destination, often in larger spaces, to make it easier to get in and out of their car.

A Blue Badge can only be used in a vehicle when it is used to transport the badge holder. The badge must be visible from the outside of the car upon parking, with the clock displayed if parking on double yellow lines or a time restricted area.

If a person who is not disabled uses a Blue Badge for any reason, it is an offence under Section 117 of the Road Traffic Act. The maximum fine on conviction is £1,000, in addition to any parking fine.

Blue Badge

Since January 2022, Kirklees Council has handed out £11,868 in fines - an average of £456 per offence - with a further five cases to be taken to a full court hearing later this year.

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “Sadly, Blue Badge fraud is on the increase. Not only does it take away spaces from those genuinely in need, but it undermines the integrity of the scheme.

“Displaying a Blue Badge illegally is a crime. Our teams take matters like this seriously and will prosecute those responsible.

"Every case we took to court last year resulted in a conviction. Misuse could result in a fine of up to £1,000 and risks confiscation of the badge, which may have an impact on its intended user.

“It is, however, important to remember that not all disabilities are visible and people with hidden disabilities can apply for a Blue Badge.”

Other issues with Blue Badges have been brought to light earlier this year when Coun Bernard McGuin raised an urgent question at a full council meeting. This came after a disabled Lepton resident was issued with a Blue Badge without a hologram.

