Fast food giants Starbucks and KFC set for new drive-thrus at Centre 27 Business Park in Birstall
In May, planning permission was secured to demolish the former Frankie and Benny’s and Chiquito buildings at the Centre 27 Business Park, off Bankwood Way, with a drive-thru coffee shop, drive-thru restaurant and a commercial unit to be built in their place.
In the original plans, it was proposed that the two drive-thrus would house a Costa Coffee and a Popeyes restaurant respectively.
Now, the applicant – Quickcater Ltd – wants to make some amendments to this permission, with Starbucks and KFC named as the two operators going forward.
If approved, some changes to the two drive-thru units would be allowed, with “unit one” to be made slightly smaller and “unit two” slightly bigger.
Adjustments are also planned for the external appearance of the buildings, with similar colour palettes used to “complement” each other and the surrounding area, the application states.
As for the layout, unit two would have a single drive-thru lane, rather than the two-lane entry secured under the previous planning permission. It would also have three additional car parking spaces, a new waiting bay and cycle stands would be relocated.
Supporting documents say that the layout changes are necessary to allow the units to operate “more effectively” and that “there will be no adverse impact in terms of parking provision, manoeuvring, or trip generation”.
A decision on the plans is expected to be made by Kirklees Council’s planning committee before February 7.
