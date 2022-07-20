Dewsbury Town Park: Kirklees Council launches consultation on next stage of plans for new green space on Longcauseway

The council is asking the public for their views on plans for the new town park, which will be sited on Longcauseway.

A central feature of the Dewsbury Blueprint, a new public park in the heart of the town will provide an opportunity for communities to come together to relax, play, exercise and socialise.

Following a consultation on the initial design in 2021, the council has progressed the plans for the preferred option and is now seeking further views from the public.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the proposed new Dewsbury Town Park on Longcauseway

Alongside a large water feature, cascade, amphitheatre, planting, seating and play areas, the park will provide an attractive space that will encourage both local residents and visitors to spend more time in the town centre.

The park will become a gateway into the town, providing improved pedestrian and cycle links.

Coun Eric Firth, portfolio holder for town centres, said: “The new town park will enhance Dewsbury town centre as a special space for local families and welcome visitors from wider Kirklees and further afield.

The installation of the new park is in addition to several other improvement projects in Dewsbury town centre and will see a number of interventions around the redevelopment of public space, improvements to infrastructure, better links to the town centre as well as creating of spaces that will support the existing public services such as the sports centre and library.”

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: "We want to hear from local residents, particularly young people, about how they want to use the park to help shape our future plans.

"Parks can play an incredible role as a hub for the community – as a common space for events, creativity and a social space for people across different cultures.

"I look forward to the new town park becoming a safe green space for everyone to enjoy.”

The public consultation runs from July 20 until August 20.

Members of the public can view the designs, read about the plans and complete the survey on the council’s website - www.kirklees.gov.uk/dewsburytownpark