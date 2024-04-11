Dewsbury Town Board announces new members as it aims to bolster Kirklees Council’s blueprint plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Previously known as the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, the board was originally set up by Kirklees Council in line with the government’s allocation of £25million for Dewsbury through the Towns Fund in 2021.

The creation of a town deal board, through which stakeholders could help make sure that the blueprint reflected the needs of the local community, was a requirement of the funding allocation.

The government has made a similar stipulation in line with the more recent funding of £20million as part of a new “long-term plan” for Dewsbury.

Coun Cathy Scott, Leader of Kirklees Council, is on the Dewsbury Town Board

The council and board chair have chosen to review the existing board – which has worked closely with the council on the blueprint plans – to build on the existing arrangement, and to bring in others to provide valuable input on the work still to come.

Every member of the board has always been either a resident, a business owner or a key public figure within the town, and the membership has represented many different sectors including business, education, housing and healthcare.

Keith Ramsay, who is also chair of the Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and the board of ABE Global Ltd, will remain chair of the Dewsbury Town Board.

A council spokesperson said: “An eclectic career, including previously leading the development of Leeds’ Business Improvement District, makes him well-placed to help drive change in Dewsbury town centre.”

The Arcade in Dewsbury is due to be transformed as part of the Dewsbury Blueprint town centre improvement scheme

Coun Cathy Scott, Leader of Kirklees Council, will be joined on the board by Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood will also remain a board member going forward.

Jim Griffiths, Chief Superintendent and Kirklees District Commander with West Yorkshire Police, will join the board this month.

The council spokesperson said: “Crime and anti-social behaviour have been highlighted as a challenge in Dewsbury town centre over recent years, and a key aim of the council’s regeneration plans is ‘designing out crime’.

An artist's impression of how the revamped Dewsbury Arcade could look when restoration work is finished

"This means that development in the town centre should reduce crime and anti-social behaviour through the design of public spaces – things like creating well-defined, well-lit and well-overlooked routes, and increasing footfall in public areas from day through to night.

“While West Yorkshire Police have previously been engaged with various aspects of these plans, Jim Griffiths’ presence on the Dewsbury Town Board will create a direct link with local law enforcement, which should greatly support the long-term success of all the blueprint projects.”

The board will also benefit from representation from the Arcade Group, as well as more representation from other local businesses and third sector organisations, as well as schools and colleges.

The council spokesperson added: “As well as the representation of Dewsbury’s different key sectors, the priority in these membership changes remains representing local residents of different ages, cultures and minority groups.

"The new membership will be more diverse and inclusive, providing an ongoing perspective on aspects like accessibility within the council’s plans, ensuring the blueprint is working towards a town centre which can be enjoyed by all.

“Further updates may be made to the board’s membership and terms of reference over the coming months, in order to bring greatest possible benefit to the ongoing work.”

The council is currently working closely with the board to develop a “long-term plan” for Dewsbury, which will be submitted to the government by August 1.

This involves identifying priorities for the further £20million funding, which both meet the government’s criteria and are deliverable within budget. The plan will also be shaped by public consultation later this year.

David Shepherd, Kirklees Council’s strategic director for growth and regeneration, said: “The Dewsbury Town Board is a crucial part of our process in terms of making sure these blueprint plans bring value for everyone.

"We hold lots of public consultations, which give local people opportunities to shape the blueprint – but through the Dewsbury Town Board, we have a great range of perspectives to draw on throughout all that goes on behind the scenes.

“That’s why I’m so glad that the board’s membership is diversifying, because we want this regeneration to create a vibrant, varied town centre that can be enjoyed by everyone.

“In particular, the presence of Jim Griffiths from West Yorkshire Police will support us in doing all we can to make people feel safer in Dewsbury town centre, which we know is crucial to helping all our plans and projects succeed long-term.

"It’ll be hugely beneficial to have the Chief Superintendent and Kirklees District Commander so closely involved going forward.”

Keith Ramsay, chair of the Dewsbury Town Board, said: “This is fantastic news for the Dewsbury Town Board, for the Dewsbury Blueprint, and for everyone set to benefit from the town centre’s regeneration.

“We have a lot of people here who really, truly care about the future of this town, and each of us brings their own unique perspective to better represent our local community as a whole.

“We know that Dewsbury faces challenges, and we’re facing those head on.

“The purpose of the council’s ‘blueprint’ approach has always been a more rounded strategy for improving towns like Dewsbury, addressing all these different angles at once – it’s a complex route to success, but I believe it’s the right one.

“Having such close involvement from the West Yorkshire Police as we talk about designing out crime in the town centre will be incredibly important.

“And by better representing the third sector, local schools and colleges, and those with accessibility needs, we’re accessing that broader view of Dewsbury and the impact this work will really have for local people.

