Dewsbury off-licence’s bid to sell alcohol is met with objection from ward councillors

A Dewsbury shop’s bid to sell alcohol has been met with objection from local councillors who fear it would exacerbate the area’s issues with crime and anti-social behaviour.

Situated at 128 Smallwood Road in Shawcross, Shawcross Stores Ltd has applied for a licence to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises from 6am until 11pm, seven days a week. The application will be determined by Kirklees Council’s licensing panel.

According to supporting documents, the premises has not been licensed previously. The applicant says the site will be a convenience store selling all kinds of products including fresh and frozen food, toiletries, household goods, among other products, with alcohol not the “intended focus” of the business.

The applicant added: “In terms of addressing the licensing objectives, this premises will have the installation of equipment such as CCTV, electronic refusals register and till prompts.

Shawcross Stores, Dewsbury. Photo: Google

“In addition to that, in order to mitigate any risk from the sales of alcohol and its impact on the licensing objectives a number of robust conditions, which reflect the expected policies and procedures to be operated within the business, have been included as part of this application.”

Dewsbury East Community Alliance ward councillors, Cathy Scott and Paul Moore, fear that all four licensing objectives would not be met if the licence was granted.

These are: the prevention of crime and disorder; public safety; the prevention of public nuisance; and the protection of children from harm.

They have called for the panel to turn it down.

Coun Scott said: “As the local ward councillor for 18 years, I believe I have a good insight to the community and am already in receipt of complaints of drink/drug-fuelled partying and drinking into the early hours. Windows and doors being smashed.

“The proposed licensing hours and location are not suitable for a business that sells alcohol. The surrounding area is a residential estate already under strain from crime, anti-social behaviour and environmental disturbance.

“Granting this licence would further damage community cohesion and safety. We already have several licensed premises in the vicinity.”

Coun Moore spoke of the area’s “high levels” of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and vandalism, as well as the potential impacts on elderly and vulnerable residents.

He added: “The neighbourhood already experiences noise problems and late-night disturbances. More alcohol availability risks attracting gatherings and increasing noise, litter and disruption, clearly contributing to public nuisance.

“Finally, the area has many families with children. Allowing this licence increases the risk of children being exposed to alcohol-related disturbances and could encourage underage drinking.”

Members of the panel could choose to grant the licence as requested, grant it with conditions, or reject the application altogether.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 27.