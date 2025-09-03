Dewsbury off licence allowed to sell alcohol despite councillors' concerns over anti-social behaviour in the area

A Dewsbury off licence has been granted permission to sell alcohol, despite concerns from local councillors.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most recent meeting of Kirklees Council’s licensing panel met to determine an application relating to Shawcross Stores Ltd, on Smallwood Road in Shawcross.

The store did not previously sell alcohol but new owner, Mrs Solanki, had applied for a licence to do so from 6am until 11pm, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was met with objection by Dewsbury East Community Alliance ward councillors, Cathy Scott and Paul Moore, who feared the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder; public safety; the prevention of public nuisance; and the protection of children from harm would be compromised.

Shawcross Store, Dewsbury. Photo: Google

The pair said the area is already “under strain” from crime, anti-social behaviour and environmental disturbance and spoke of existing issues relating to alcohol and drug use.

They feared that the granting of the licence would “further damage” community cohesion and safety.

However, at the meeting the applicant’s representative, Gill Sherratt from Licensing Matters, disputed this and highlighted that no formal objections had been made by residents or West Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The fact that there may be issues in the area already – there are issues everywhere in the country – it doesn’t matter.

“They can’t be laid at the door of good business owners who are in fact an asset…the existence of issues doesn’t mean that a good retailer cannot trade perfectly responsibly.”

Ms Sherratt also set out the applicant’s experience in the industry spanning over a decade, along with the measures like a new CCTV system, incident and refusal registers and new till system that would be employed to ensure the licensing objectives were met.

Coun Scott reiterated the stance of herself and fellow ward councillor, Coun Moore, and said that while she wanted the business to thrive, this shouldn’t be primarily through alcohol sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sherratt said that this would not be the case, with between 10 and 15 per cent of the shop’s stock to be made up of alcohol.

Earlier in the meeting, it was stated that the applicant did not intend to open the store beyond 10pm, so would be happy to reduce the suggested hours to match this.

In the end the panel went with this option, granting a licence for alcohol sales from 6am until 10pm, Monday to Sunday.