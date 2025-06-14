Dewsbury Neighbourhood Board seeks a new chair to help drive forward the town's 10-year regeneration plan

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 14th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

You could play a “pivotal” role in shaping the future of Dewsbury as the council looks to recruit a new chair for the Neighbourhood Board.

Dewsbury is undergoing a major transformation, with the town’s “blueprint” project taking shape, and a £20m government investment confirmed to improve “vital” community services, from education, health and employment, to tackling local issues such as crime. The town was one of 75 “left behind” areas identified for the funding.

Steering the investment is the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Board – a new-look version of the Dewsbury Town Board. Former chair, Keith Ramsay, announced his resignation at a meeting last month, intending to stay in post until a new chair is appointed this summer.

Recruitment is currently underway and the job listing explains: “Dewsbury is on the cusp of significant positive change, backed by approximately £20m in funding from the government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme over the next decade.

Dewsbury Town Hallplaceholder image
Dewsbury Town Hall

“This isn’t just about investment; it’s about creating a brighter, stronger, and more thriving Dewsbury for everyone.

“At the heart of this ambitious programme is the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Board, a dynamic, community-led group working hand-in-hand with Kirklees Council.

“The board will be instrumental in developing and driving a transformational 10-year Regeneration Plan focused on achieving three strategic objectives:

“Thriving Places: Enhancing the physical environment and infrastructure.

“Stronger Communities: Fostering social cohesion and opportunities.

“Taking Back Control: Empowering local people and organisations.”

The board is in charge of drawing up and implementing a new vision for the area, deciding where the cash should be spent.

Funding could be used for things including repairs to pavements and high streets, setting up community grocers providing low-cost alternatives when shopping for essentials, as well as co-operatives or even neighbourhood watches.

The ideal applicant is described as someone who has a “deep-seated passion” for Dewsbury and a “prominent”, “respected” position within the town.

The position is voluntary, running for three years, with the potential for a one year extension. A commitment of 15 to 20 days per year is expected.

The closing date for applications for the position is Wednesday, June 18 at 11.55pm.

