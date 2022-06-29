Dewsbury Market: Council to review £15m revamp plans due to escalating costs

As part of the Dewsbury Blueprint, one of the council’s key focuses is to develop the market, which has historically been a key element of the town’s economy.

The council aims to modernise the market’s offering, and ensure it remains a key, thriving feature in the town centre.

Due to rising construction costs, the detailed plans for the market’s development are now being re-evaluated.

An artist's impression of how the revamped Dewsbury Market could look

The goal is to ensure final plans make the best use of budget and provide a great end result for traders and shoppers. This evaluation may result in a new planning application being put forward for the market’s development.

While further reviews are completed on the costs, Dewsbury Market will continue trading as normal into 2023.

The council is working closely with market traders and with the traders’ association throughout this process, as well as the Dewsbury Town Board.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and ward councillor for Dewsbury East, said: “Dewsbury Market is one of the cornerstones of our ambitious Blueprint plans.

The market will continue normal trading while detailed plans are reviewed

“As we look towards the town’s future, we’re also looking at future-proofing its history and its heart. This market has been the heart of Dewsbury’s economy for centuries, and we want to keep it that way.

“We’re currently reviewing our plans in line with inflation and rising construction costs.

"Breathing new life into the market remains high on our agenda for Dewsbury over the coming years, and we want to get it absolutely right.

“Throughout this process, our priority is the traders and members of the public who care so much about this beautiful, historic market.

Plans for the market include a night-time entertainment space

"We’ll continue to work closely with the traders’ association and the Dewsbury Town Board to make sure the plans work for everyone, and in the meantime the market will continue to trade as normal.”

Keith Ramsay, chairman of the Dewsbury Town Board, said: “We’re very supportive of the council’s plans to improve Dewsbury Market, and this work is a key part of the town board’s investment plan going forward.

"This re-evaluation of the plans and costings will be crucial to making sure the end result is the best possible outcome for both traders and visitors to the market, making sure it remains a vibrant retail offering for the town in years to come.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Kirklees Council and the traders’ association throughout the process.