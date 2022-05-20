Dewsbury councillor set to become new Mayor of Kirklees next week

Coun Ahmed, 54, who has represented Dewsbury South for Labour for 16 years, described the mayoralty as “an honour and a privilege”, and said his entire family – including his 92-year-old father, Abdul – was “delighted”.

His daughter Iram will be his consort.

Coun Cahal Burke, who this year retained his Lindley seat for the Liberal Democrats, said he was similarly “delighted and honoured” to be nominated as Deputy Mayor for 2022/23.

Labour councillor for Dewsbury South, Masood Ahmed, who will be Mayor of Kirklees in 2022/23

He added: “The role is an important one, a symbol of the authority, a symbol of open society and an expression of social cohesion.

"I look forward to the year ahead and supporting the Mayor of Kirklees with his duties.”

Coun Ahmed was nominated as Mayor when Coun Mahmood Akhtar stood down in Batley East this year. He had been Deputy Mayor during 2021/2022.

Coun Ahmed said he was looking forward to the role and, after the Covid-19 pandemic, to “showcasing what Kirklees is as an authority. I really want to do that in my mayoral year, and I’m really excited.”

He added: “Being the Mayor is something I have always wanted to do.

"Family issues prevented me from doing it before. Now the time has come and it’s the right time for me.

"I consider it an honour for me – and for my whole family.”

The mayor-making ceremony is set to take place at the start of the annual meeting, after which the council will elect the chairs of the various committees.

Council Leader Coun Shabir Pandor is also expected to reveal the membership of the decision-making cabinet. Labour won an overall majority at the local elections on May 5.

Speaking after the party’s victory, Coun Pandor said: “We have a clear plan in Kirklees, and that is a plan of recovery.

"At the same time I believe that this is an indication that the country wants change and we need to start from a grassroots level.”

Among the winning candidates was former councillor Graham Turner, who lost his Denby Dale seat in 2021 but beat the Lib Dems by just 49 votes a fortnight ago to win in Golcar.