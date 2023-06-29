The Grade II Listed building, which has been a focal feature in Dewsbury since the Victorian era, is a key focus of the Dewsbury Blueprint – Kirklees Council’s ambitious plans for the future of the town.

An initial £106,657 was awarded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund in 2022, which has funded the work so far on community engagement, future planning and further grant applications for an overall £4.5million.

The planned improvements will bring the arcade, which has stood empty for seven years, back into regular use as a characterful retail destination.

An artist's impression of how the revamped Dewsbury Arcade could look when restoration work is finished

With the support of the Arcade Group – a community business formed with the purpose of leasing and managing the arcade – the council aims to fill the re-opened building with a range of independent local traders, along with a quality food and drink offering.

Another key part of the development is the restoration work, which will future-proof the building’s historic architecture while the redevelopment brings it back to life.

Following the successful funding bid, the council plans to start work on the arcade renovations this autumn.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “The purchase of the arcade back in 2020 was one of our first major steps in our Dewsbury Blueprint plans, so it’s fantastic to get news that we can make a start on our ambitious renovations.

An artist's impression of how Dewsbury Arcade could look once refurbishment work is complete

“The arcade has always been an impressive building and a real focal point for people visiting the town centre, so to see it returned to its former glory will be fantastic.

"I can’t wait to see it become a vibrant thoroughfare once again, helping to reinvigorate the Dewsbury’s retail offering alongside our other blueprint plans – as well as hopefully offering new opportunities to local entrepreneurs.”

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and ward councillor for Dewsbury East, said: “The Dewsbury Arcade is one of our more iconic buildings in Dewsbury town centre. Thanks to this funding, it’s time to bring it out of retirement and open it up to the public once more.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say we can’t wait to get started.

“I know local people are excited to once again have a bustling retail offering in Dewsbury, and this is one of several projects which should capitalise on our incredible independent traders to drive more value back into the local economy.”

Helen Featherstone, director for the North of England at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support Kirklees Council with this project, which will restore the Dewsbury Arcade to its former glory.

"It’s fantastic to think that our investment – made possible thanks to the money raised by National Lottery players – will give this amazing heritage building a new lease of life, create new opportunities for local independent businesses and play a significant role in boosting the local economy, while contributing towards the regeneration and wider townscape of Dewsbury.”

Keith Ramsay, chairman of the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, said: “The board are thrilled at this success.

"Many teams and partners will be involved in the delivery of this project, and we look forward to further successes as we see the arcade restored.”

Natalie Liddle, representative of the Arcade Group, said: “The award is fantastic news. We can now get back to all the tenants that have already expressed an interest in the arcade.

“In the autumn, we will be launching a community share issue to raise £150,000 to finance the business.

“This is all about Dewsbury and turning the town centre around.