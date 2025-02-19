Decision date looms for plans to transform derelict former Batley Conservative Club into new community hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A derelict former Conservative club could soon be transformed into a new centre with shops, a café and community hub.

Batley Conservative Club, on Branch Road, has been vacant for several years. But plans to change the use of the historic building and give it a new lease of life as “Heeleys Batley”, are awaiting a decision from Kirklees Council, with a target date of this month.

This would see an open plan café/bar on the ground floor, with a meeting room, kitchen and covered seating to the rear of the building. An extension to the east would accommodate three retail units.

The mid-level would feature classrooms and reading space for those using the “enchanted library” on the floor above.

An artist's impression showing how the former Batley Conservative Club could look. Image: Martin Walsh Architectural

Also on the first floor would be a market hall where vendors can sell artisan products, with the second floor to have offices for management staff.

The site would also have 58 parking spaces, and artwork from local schools on concrete blocks along the edge of the car park.

A supporting document on behalf of the applicant adds: “We believe that with these new businesses coming to the building it will provide it with a new lease of life and allow the building to reach its full potential.

“It will serve once again as a landmark and form a community hub for everyone in and around Batley.

An image showing the deterioration of the old concert hall. Image: Martin Walsh Architectural

“There are three retail units, a café/bar, market hall and library proposed in the design.

“The addition of these new units will attract businesses to the building, which would improve the social and economic value of the old Conservative club and revitalise Batley Market Place.”