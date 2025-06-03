Council working on new strategy to put Kirklees on the map as a tourist destination and boost the local economy

Kirklees Council is urging members of the public to have their say and help put the district on the map as a tourist destination.

Residents, visitors, students and businesses in Kirklees have been asked to share their views on the council’s draft tourism strategy.

The draft strategy has been developed to support the future of tourism in the area and aims to enhance the visitor experience, boosting the local economy, and promoting the Kirklees offer more widely.

Within the document, Kirklees’ six “tourism strengths” are set out as: music festivals and culture; heritage; food and drink; landscape and well-being; screen tourism; and sport.

These themes emerged following a public consultation in March 2022 which revealed key motivators for travel to the district. Among them are: visiting friends, family and relatives; history and industrial heritage; and walking holidays.

By working collaboratively with businesses, cultural institutions and communities, the council hopes to make Kirklees a destination of choice.

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of the Council and cabinet member for culture, said: “We want to raise the profile of our impressive industrial heritage, contemporary culture and outstanding countryside in order to support local businesses to grow, attract more visitors to experience what Kirklees has to offer and boost the local economy.

“This draft strategy has been put together taking into account the views of people who live, study and work in Kirklees and now we need you to tell us if you agree with our proposals.

“It is really important that we gather as many views as possible. This is your chance to help shape the final strategy and ensure it reflects the aspirations of residents, businesses and visitors.”

The council explains that the draft strategy identifies and builds on existing strengths while looking to address opportunities, such as improving infrastructure and increasing overnight stays.

The tourism strategy will work closely with the Kirklees Heritage Strategy and developing cultural strategy.

Once consultation comes to a close on Friday, June 20, a final strategy will be drawn up and is due to be published later in the year. Anyone who visits, lives, works or studies in Kirklees is asked to get involved.