Council takes legal action to carry out fire safety work at flats in Cleckheaton

Coun Cathy Scott

A total of four warrants were issued by magistrates allowing Kirklees Council to gain entry to council flats on Brooklyn Road in Cleckheaton to complete repairs to smoke detectors to prevent the safety of the entire building being put at risk.

The work to improve the efficiency of the building’s fire alarm system came as part of the council’s commitment to improving tenant safety. This coincides with a £90million improvement plan already underway across the council’s housing stock, aimed at addressing safety issues.

More than 50 residents across the three blocks were contacted via door-knocking, letters and reminders asking them to arrange appointments for the essential fire safety work to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the majority were happy to provide access to their homes, four tenants failed to engage with council staff.

As a last resort, the council began legal proceedings resulting in warrants being issued granting access to the properties. The work has now been carried out, ensuring the safety of tenants in the event of a fire.

Coun Cathy Scott, cabinet member for housing and democracy, said: “Keeping our tenants safe is our number one priority, which is why we have committed £90million to making these essential improvements.

“While the majority of tenants share our commitment to upgrading the safety of our homes, we need all tenants to play their part.