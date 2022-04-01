Council looks to offer rates relief to businesses impacted by Covid pandemic

On Tuesday, April 5, Kirklees Council will seek approval from cabinet to establish the Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund.

The proposal being put forward would utilise new Government funding to provide retrospective business rate relief for companies that have been impacted by the pandemic but have been ineligible for other Government rate relief schemes.

Eligible firms will be able to reclaim up to 75 per cent of their business rates bill for 2021/22, subject to eligibility criteria to be agreed by cabinet.

Dewsbury town centre during the first lockdown in April 2020

Businesses that supply the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors; the events/exhibition sector; travel; commercial car parks and manufacturing/engineering sectors will be able to apply for support.

Businesses applying for support will need to demonstrate that the pandemic has impacted on their turnover.

The funding will target small and medium-sized enterprises and the eligibility criteria have been developed to ensure as many businesses as possible can access rates relief.

Larger businesses whose premises have a rateable value of more than £141,000 will not be eligible.

Applicants must have been in occupation of their premises and have been trading or providing a service between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022; they must have registered for business rates with the council before March 1, 2022 and be liable for the payment of business rates.

If approved, businesses will soon be able to apply for this rate relief online through the council’s website. The council will also work with local partners to publicise the scheme and target eligible applicants.

Since the start of the pandemic, Kirklees Council has already distributed more than £175million to local businesses in the form of Covid-19 grants. This new funding allocation totals £7,361,465.

David Shepherd, strategic director for growth and regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “We’re doing everything we can to support our local economy in the wake of the pandemic.

"We’ve already distributed more than £175million of grants to support local businesses impacted by Covid-19, and this scheme, which will cover the 2021/22 financial year only, will complement existing national rate relief schemes which support the retail, hospitality, leisure, personal care and childcare sectors.

“If approved by cabinet, the Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund would allow us to help small businesses in those sectors which have been most impacted by the pandemic, and who haven’t received any support of this kind.