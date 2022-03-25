Council begins process to evict travellers from grounds of Cleckheaton school
Kirklees Council has begun proceedings to remove travellers from the grounds of Whitcliffe Mount School in Cleckheaton.
By Staff Reporter
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:59 am
Updated
Friday, 25th March 2022, 9:00 am
Police were called to the scene, on Turnsteads Avenue, yesterday afternoon (Thursday), after reports of caravans and vehicles moving onto land surrounding the school, including some of its sport pitches.
David Shepherd, strategic director for growth and regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “We are aware of the encampment on the grounds of Whitcliffe Mount School, Cleckheaton.
"We have been in touch with the school and the police and the proceedings have begun for possession of the land.”