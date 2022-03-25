Council begins process to evict travellers from grounds of Cleckheaton school

Vehicles were seen moving onto the grounds of Whitcliffe Mount School in Cleckheaton yesterday (Thursday)

Police were called to the scene, on Turnsteads Avenue, yesterday afternoon (Thursday), after reports of caravans and vehicles moving onto land surrounding the school, including some of its sport pitches.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Shepherd, strategic director for growth and regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “We are aware of the encampment on the grounds of Whitcliffe Mount School, Cleckheaton.