At this week’s meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny management committee, Coun Shabir Pandor (Labour, Batley West) set out the following aims:

Economic growth and sustainability – building a strong economy for the future. Huddersfield’s Cultural Heart, the Dewsbury Blueprint and Towns Fund, the regeneration of Batley town centre and plans for Holmfirth, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike were mentioned as means of bringing economic prosperity.

Inclusivity and diversity – making sure nobody is left behind through cost of living crisis action through initiatives such as the council’s £2m household support fund, libraries being used as warm spaces, food banks and organisations like The Bread and Butter Thing. Support for young people and supporting older people and those with disabilities are also prioritised.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor

Cleaner, greener, safer – the climate change action plan and aim of becoming net zero by 2038 were highlighted, as well as the local environment. Coun Pandor explained how 37,000 potholes had been filled in in 2022. Finally under this heading was community safety with the council said to be working very hard with the police.

However, many challenges were said to be ahead including the economy, health and social care and climate change, but the biggest challenge of all was said to be the budget for 2023/24.

Coun John Taylor (Con, Kirkburton) said: “You talk about prices and inflation coming down but when inflation comes down it doesn’t mean prices come down, prices are still going up, they’re just going up more slowly, so perhaps you just need to reflect on the language you use because if people out there are listening to this, either they’ll misunderstand it or perhaps they’ll get the wrong impression about your understanding of economics.”

Coun Pandor replied: “In terms of inflation and prices, the point I’m trying to make is that communities out there are feeling the pressure and as far as my concerns go, if inflation goes down or up, the bottom line is if something is costing £10 this year, and then as inflation goes up, it costs £15 then it’ll still cost £15.

“Now the inflation is 10 per cent or three per cent, or whatever, it won’t go back. But the bottom line is we need to make sure that we do everything we can to ease that burden and we’re not going to be able to help everybody but it is a massive pressure.

"My energy bills have actually gone up by a lot. I used to pay £150 a month, now I’m paying £450 a month and hopefully I’ll be able to afford it.

"The bottom line is that as leader these are my priorities.”

The panel wanted more information about the work Coun Pandor had done as an individual rather than through the cabinet or council.

In response, Coun Pandor highlighted the work he has done behind the scenes in lobbying for Levelling Up funding for Batley with Kim Leadbeater MP, and for the three other Kirklees bids.

He went on to explain the work he has done on a national level through the Local Government Association, including campaigning for energy support for leisure centres.

