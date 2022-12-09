A new fund to help businesses struggling with energy bills has been launched by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin. Picture: Getty Images

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin has launched a new £1 million fund to help businesses struggling with energy bills following their rapid incline.

The fund will offer up to £5,000 to help individual businesses with practical solutions to reduce costs, including help to buy a more efficient boiler or install low-energy lighting.

The scheme is part of a multi-million-pound package from the Mayor to help people and businesses with the escalating cost of living crisis.

Ms Brabin said: "We are stepping in to support our local communities and businesses at a time of national crisis, helping to keep people warm and fed this winter.

“Our business support scheme will provide urgent help to bring down bills this winter and make firms more resilient to future energy price hikes.

“This will help to protect jobs and livelihoods now, whilst also improving energy efficiency across our region which is a vital part of achieving our net zero carbon ambitions."

Amanda Beresford, chair of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, added: “Businesses large and small are struggling to cope with unprecedented rises in the cost of powering their operations.

“Everyone is crying out for support so that they can weather the present storm and get back to doing what they do best in creating jobs and innovating new products and services.

“The grant scheme will hopefully help achieve just that.”