Concept designs show ideas for major regeneration of Cleckheaton town centre

The "master planning" process will identify projects to be delivered in the heart of Cleckheaton town centre over the next 10-15 years

Projects identified in the draft masterplan include improvements to Savoy Square and Cleckheaton Market, investment at Spen Bottoms, better links with the Greenway, a bigger town square and space for the creative industries to thrive.

The masterplan follows several months of consultation engaging with residents and businesses in Cleckheaton to capture views on what they currently think about their town.

The project aims to safeguard the future of the town.

A public consultation on the plans is now underway, and a series of drop-in events will be held in Cleckheaton in July.

1. Festival A concept design for a music event space in Savoy Square, Cleckheaton as part of the regeneration of the town centre

2. Square A concept design for the regeneration of Savoy Square, Cleckheaton

3. Cinema A concept design for an outdoor cinema in Savoy Square, Cleckheaton as part of the regeneration of the town centre

4. Town centre A concept design for the regeneration of Northgate/Market Place in Cleckheaton