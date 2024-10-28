Closure date confirmed for Birstall tip as Kirklees Council sets out timeline for unpopular plan

Despite masses of backlash, Birstall’s tip will be closing for good next month.

Kirklees Council has set out the timeline for when the unpopular decision will come into force, with Birstall’s household waste recycling centre (HWRC) at Nab Lane to permanently shut from 4pm on Sunday, November 10.

From the same date, the HWRC at Bromley Farm in Upper Cumberworth and Meltham’s Bent Ley Road site will operate on reduced hours.

These changes were approved at October’s cabinet meeting as one of many cost-saving measures being implemented across the council, but have not gone down well with elected members and the local community.

When the decision was announced, petitions were launched racking up thousands of signatures and councillors spoke out against the plans.

The issue was successfully called in by the local Tories for scrutiny but this did not change the outcome.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “These changes to our household waste and recycling centres have allowed us to save nearly £200,000 over the next two financial years while maintaining the peak opening times across the remaining sites.

“We have had to make difficult decisions in the current financial climate but this proposal still leaves Birstall and Birkenshaw residents with the industry-recommended journey time to their nearest HWRC.

“The closure of Nab Lane will also put Kirklees at a level of service comparable to that of Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield when comparing density of provision.”

Prior to the closure and reduced days of opening, the public are being reminded that winter opening hours for all Kirklees HWRCs are now in effect, with all sites open 8am-4pm daily.