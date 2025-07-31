Cleckheaton housing development for older people set to be up and running in summer 2026

A development of new homes for the over 55s in Kirklees has reached a key milestone and is due to be up and running next summer.

The Cleckheaton Extra Care scheme – Mowat Gardens – has reached the highest point in the build, with a topping out ceremony held to mark this progress.

Once completed, the complex will offer 61 one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom apartments, which will be available for people aged 55 and over to rent and live independently.

It will also provide a range of communal facilities for residents, including a communal lounge, activity room, laundry, gardens and guest room. Additional amenities will also be available for use by the wider local community, such as a café and hair salon.

A topping out ceremony was held at Mowat Gardens in Cleckheaton as construction reaches its highest point. Photo: Michelle Heseltine Photography

Mowat Gardens marks the first Extra Care scheme in Kirklees from Housing 21 – a provider of housing for older people.

The development, which is primarily being delivered by Robertson Construction Yorkshire & East Midlands, has been supported with more than £6m of Homes England grant funding, in addition to £500,000 capital funding from Kirklees Council.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “Through partnership working, we have made great progress in reaching this milestone to deliver the Extra Care scheme in Cleckheaton.

“Once completed, the scheme will provide high-quality homes that are fully accessible, allowing our residents to live independently for longer.”

A view of the Extra Care scheme so far. Photo: Michelle Heseltine Photography

Coun Nosheen Dad, cabinet member for adult social care and corporate, said: “I’m pleased we are one step closer to opening a new Extra Care scheme in Kirklees which will provide much needed support to those who want to live independently.

“The scheme will provide comfortable and suitable housing for our residents to live independently, as well as having access to extra care facilities and on-site support when needed.”

Bridget Faughnan-Bing, director of development and delivery at Housing 21, said: “We are delighted to see the progress on our 80-unit scheme in Cleckheaton.

“This has truly been a collaborative effort and would not have been possible without the support of Kirklees, our employers agent TSA Riley and Robertson our contractors, who I have no doubt will deliver a scheme to be incredibly proud of once complete.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our first residents in 2026.”

Elliot Robertson, chief executive officer, Robertson Group, said: “Reaching the topping out stage at Mowat Gardens marks a key milestone for everyone involved.

“This development will provide high-quality, accessible homes with the care and support that enable people to maintain their independence.

“Working closely with Housing 21 and Kirklees Council, we are delivering an Extra Care scheme that responds directly to local needs and supports well-being in the community.”