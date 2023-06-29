Cleckheaton Blueprint: Here are the projects included as part of major plans to improve the town centre

Following cabinet’s decision earlier this week to approve the next stage of the plans, here we take a closer look at the projects that aim to transform Cleckheaton town centre.

One of the aims is to improve connections between Spen Valley Greenway and the town centre. This will provide a new “front door” into Cleckheaton for passing walkers and cyclists, helping to drive footfall in the town and support local businesses.

The work will involve pedestrianising Cheapside and Cross Crown Street, to connect the Greenway with Spen Bottoms.

An artist's impression of the plans to pedestrianise Cheapside and Cross Crown Street in Cleckheaton town centre

On Cheapside, a brand new play park will be created and pavement cafes will be encouraged, making the area a place to socialise for people of all ages.

Traffic calming measures will be implemented to make road travel near the Greenway smoother and safer. Parking in the underpass will be removed and improving lighting will be installed.

Spen Bottoms park will be extended up to meet the town. A new playground and a track for running and walking will be installed, along with a bridge crossing Spen Beck to complete the loop.

This route will help connect the playground, tennis club, football pitch, picnic spaces and fishing lakes.

An artist's impression of plans to create a natural amphitheatre at Savoy Square in Cleckheaton

There will be better access to the dam, and a cycle link onto the Mann Dam Viaduct, which will be repaired to improve the surfacing and lighting.

This cycle link will provide a safe route between the Greenway, the Ringway and neighbouring villages.

A new gateway will be installed at the park entrance. Insecure parking will be removed, and the existing car park will instead be extended.

A new, high quality housing development adjacent to the park entrance will also bring more activity into the area.

An artist's impression of plans to extend Spen Bottoms park, including installing a new playground and a track for running and walking

Big improvements will be made to the outside of the market building.

By adding a large window, it will connect the market with Savoy Square, making the space more inviting. The market cafe could be relocated to this area so that visitors can make the most of the view.

Savoy Square will be transformed into an outdoor space, with a natural amphitheatre created by a small green mound separating the space from Bradford Road. This land sculpting will create a sense of enclosure and reduce noise from the busy road.

The improved public square could offer a wealth of possibilities, from petanque and a space for deckchairs in the summer to hosting outdoor cinema, theatre or music events within the amphitheatre.

Closing the road on the north side of Market Square will create a new and accessible outdoor space, with greenery, high quality seating and opportunities for new street cafes.

South-facing buildings will be connected to the new square, and there will also opportunity to add a new residential space above the existing single-storey unit to the north of the square.

Netherfield Works could become the new home for Cleckheaton's creative arts. Small business units, workshops and associated exhibition space could provide a dynamic quarter in the north of the town.

The main yard would be semi-covered to create a central meeting space.