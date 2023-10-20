Campaigners set to surround Cleckheaton Town Hall in a 'ring of love' in bid to save the beloved venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday (October 21) at 11am, members of the community will be joining hands to form a “ring of love” around the town hall to demonstrate just how how important the building is to them.

The event has been organised by Cleckheaton’s Liberal Democrat councillors, who describe the building as “the heart of the community”.

The historic hall has fallen victim to Kirklees Council’s cuts as the local authority looks to make a £47m saving to balance its books for the current financial year.

Cleckheaton Town Hall. Photo: Google

The decision to close the building indefinitely shook the community, with it even coming as a shock to local councillors who have reported repeatedly being told the council had no plans to shut the hall.

Part of the town hall had already been closed due to being found unsafe and in need of maintenance works.

The council became aware of a problem above the main stage in July 2022, though repairs were never made, with the council saying that a survey needed to be carried out to determine whether the damage extended further.

Ward councillors are calling on the council to commit to repairing the building and making it safe to ensure it can continue to benefit residents.

Leader of the Lib Dem group, Coun John Lawson, said: “People in Cleckheaton and the wider Spen area wanted a chance to show just how much the town hall means to them here.

“It’s not just a vital part of our history but the centre of the town itself. It brings in footfall for business and hosts all sorts of activity from the U3A to career fairs, festivals and productions.

“The idea of joining hands around the hall has generated a lot of interest in town and I think people, young and old, are determined to turn up to show how deeply they care about their town’s future.”

On the flyer for the event, Coun Kath Pinnock said: “We must make Kirklees Council listen and save Cleckheaton Town Hall!

"We hope you can join us – your local Lib Dem councillors – and Cleckheaton residents to encircle our beloved community building with a human ring of love on Saturday, October 21.

“If you can’t make it to the ring of love, you can show your support by joining the 3,000 residents who have already signed our petition below.”