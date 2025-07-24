Campaigners propose new approach to secure future of dementia care homes in Kirklees

A “serious, community-backed” alternative to the privatisation of Kirklees’ dementia care homes has been proposed by campaigners fighting to secure the futures of their loved ones.

Claremont House in Heckmondwike and Castle Grange in Newsome are set to be transferred to the private sector, with the final decision to do so made by Kirklees Council back in February.

The move came despite widespread opposition from families with relatives living in the homes, the public and councillors from across the political spectrum.

Campaigners who have spent years battling to firstly save the homes from closure and now save them from privatisation are still working hard in a bid to overturn the council’s controversial decision.

Claremont House in Heckmondwike

Earlier this week, the group launched High Court legal action against the local authority.

Now, the campaign group is proposing an alternative to privatisation and wants to form a community interest company (CIC) to take over and run the homes, keeping them in community hands and out of what they call a “financialised care model”.

That model, they argue, extracts wealth from the care system through rent, debt interest and profit margins, undermining the quality and affordability of care.

Details of their proposals are set out in an open letter addressed to cabinet member for finance and regeneration, Coun Graham Turner.

“We’re bringing a serious, skilled proposal to the council,” said Avalon Rawling, who delivered the letter on behalf of the Friends of Castle Grange and Claremont House.

“This isn’t protest for protest’s sake. It’s a viable plan, backed by sector experts, local leaders and national social enterprise organisations.”

The group’s proposal is supported by Social Enterprise UK, Local Services 2 You (LS2Y), and others, and includes people with direct experience in safeguarding, health and social care, governance and public accountability.

Campaigners are now asking for the sale to be paused, and for a formal meeting to be convened between the council, the community group and key regional stakeholders to co-develop a transition plan under community ownership.

This follows a comment made by Coun Turner at last week’s full council meeting where he said: “If people want to do that [set up a VCSE organisation] – come and talk to us. Absolutely.”

Part of the open letter states: “We understand the council is struggling to run these homes, which is exactly why we are stepping up.

“Selling these homes into that system directly undermines the goals of your own inclusive economy strategy.

“You have a clear choice: Work with us to build something that reflects the council’s stated values […] Or push ahead with a sale that contradicts your own strategy, erodes public trust and hands over yet another public asset to an extractive financial model.”