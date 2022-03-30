Cabinet to consider increase in funding for dementia day care facility in Mirfield

An artist's impression of the exterior view of the proposed new Knowl Park House and Kirklees Living Well Centre, Mirfield

Cabinet will be asked next week (April 5) to release additional funds for the developments at Knowl Park House in Mirfield which will see a revamped dementia day care facility and a new Kirklees Living Well Centre.

The increase in funds is being requested from money already allocated to adult social care capital programmes and, if approved, will see a revised investment of £8.2m in the new facilities.

The proposed new dementia day care facility will benefit from improvements to the environment by using the Stirling University dementia friendly design standards to improve accessibility for all, with the accommodation layout focussed around four main zones that will include a homely open plan lounge, dining, and kitchen area; a large arts and crafts room; a sensory and cinema room and a spa, and a bespoke accessible sensory garden.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirklees Living Well Centre will provide support and advice for families, professionals and the wider community to enable more people to live in their own homes for longer, maintain their independence and delay the need for more intensive and longer term residential and/or nursing care.

Richard Parry, strategic director for adults and health, said: “It is vital that we take advantage of the latest research and technology to support our residents living with dementia and other complex physical and learning disabilities.

"We are asking cabinet to increase the investment in Knowl Park House so that we can provide high quality care for vulnerable residents so they can maintain their independence for as long as possible.

“Our dementia day care facility is being designed in collaboration with the University of Stirling’s Dementia Services Development Centre (DSDC).

"This will ensure the new facilities incorporate dementia design principles and meet the DSDC dementia design standards.”