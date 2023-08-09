News you can trust since 1858
Cabinet set to give the go-ahead for £3million plans to modernise facilities in Heckmondwike for adults with learning disabilities

Kirklees Council is set to give the go-ahead to modernise facilities that cater for adults with learning disabilities.
By Dominic Brown
Published 9th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Cabinet will discuss investment in adult social care of up to £3m to modernise facilities in Heckmondwike by changing existing services in the Mill Dale and Crescent Dale buildings.

This will improve the availability of existing places for day opportunities and enable staff to support more adults with complex and multiple learning and physical disabilities through high quality day services.

A further investment will also be discussed to develop new and modern day facilities in North Kirklees. These would replace existing outdated settings in Ravensthorpe and ensure that the council is able to meet current and future demand, particularly for those children with SEND who will transition to adult social care.

Kirklees Council is set to give the go-ahead to modernise facilities that cater for adults with learning disabilities
Kirklees Council is set to give the go-ahead to modernise facilities that cater for adults with learning disabilities
The overall investment would bring facilities in North Kirklees in line with the more modern and fit for purpose facilities in the south of the district.

All proposed building changes would incorporate the University of Stirling’s Dementia Service Development Centre standards, along with significant design and technology features that support neurodiversity and people with complex physical disabilities.

Coun Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Now is the time to further invest in our residents with learning disabilities, adults and children who will access support in the future, so they can be supported to live well and independently.

“Our plans to develop new facilities mean we can vacate outdated properties that currently incur high maintenance costs and, in this national climate of financial pressures, that can only be a good decision.

"I look forward to discussing the investment proposals that will mean cleaner, greener, fit for purpose and much needed modern facilities for adults with learning disabilities in Kirklees.

"We will continue working closely with individuals and their families through this programme of change.”

If approved, anticipated building work in Heckmondwike would take six months and be completed by summer 2024.

Feasibility studies to identify a suitable replacement for existing settings in Ravensthorpe would commence this autumn, with the results returning to cabinet for approval later in the year.

