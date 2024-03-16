Cabinet brands £100m investment in Kirklees for major projects in Dewsbury and Huddersfield as 'crumbs off the table'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On March 12, Kirklees Council’s cabinet formally accepted cash injections to fund plans for the Dewsbury Blueprint (£20m), Huddersfield Open Market (£16.6m), Penistone Railway Line (£47.9m) and the West Yorkshire Life Sciences Investment Zone (£17m).

For each of the projects, the council submitted bids to the government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), and each was successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding was previously allocated from the Levelling Up Fund (LUF) for two other council projects – the Batley and Marsden Blueprints.

The Dewsbury Blueprint features numerous projects around the town including a revamp of the market

The £20m towards the Dewsbury Blueprint comes as part of the government’s “Long-Term Plan” and builds on the existing £25m of Towns Fund money allocated to Dewsbury in 2021.

The £20m will be released over the next decade and the council is currently working on more detailed plans for the funding.

The new Investment Zone will support innovation in the health, well-being and digital industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will be receiving this cash boost alongside other local authorities across West Yorkshire, to boost innovation, productivity and growth, and to support the commercialisation of important research in these areas.

Coun Graham Turner

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “Of course we welcome this Levelling Up investment in Kirklees but after 14 years of under-investment and starving us of cash, it does feel a little bit like a few crumbs off the table.

“I’m obviously very supportive of all the Levelling Up Funds but the Investment Zone money is probably the best news for Kirklees as that will allow us to start to develop our Station to Stadium Gateway Project which will bring in much-needed jobs and supports this cabinet’s ambition to create high paid, high-skilled jobs and grow our local economy.”

Leader of the Green Group, Coun Andrew Cooper, attended the meeting and said it is “great news” that money is being put towards the Penistone Railway Line.