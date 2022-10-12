Fieldhouse is a four-storey building which stands opposite Dewsbury Railway Station, in the area around Daisy Hill and Bond Street – one of the key areas marked for development as part of the Dewsbury Blueprint.

A grant of £2.83million will be awarded to support the development of Fieldhouse, which will be the first phase of the wider and longer-term development.

The council plans to create a new neighbourhood around Daisy Hill, comprising quality homes which are affordable to rent or buy.

An artist's impression of the redevelopment of the Grade II listed Fieldhouse in Dewsbury

Once completed, the neighbourhood will feature both new buildings and converted structures, repurposing Fieldhouse and other buildings to future-proof some of Dewsbury’s historic architecture.

Fieldhouse itself will be transformed to provide 23 spacious apartments and a large amount of commercial space. Once finished, this building will be the new neighbourhood’s flagship, known as Station Apartments.

The wider aim of the neighbourhood is to create a type of residential development that does not currently exist in Dewsbury, setting a new quality benchmark. It also aims to attract residents with higher disposable incomes, driving more spending in the town centre.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and a Dewsbury ward councillor, said: “There’s a growing need for quality, affordable housing, not just in Kirklees but nationally.

"To address this, we don’t just want to keep building new homes – we want to make the most of the beautiful structures we already have.

“This project, like others across Kirklees, isn’t just about tackling our housing shortage. It’s also about future-proofing our great historic buildings, giving them a new lease of life, and maintaining that personality in our town centres.

“Fieldhouse is the flagship of our development at Daisy Hill, which will be a turning point for Dewsbury as a living town and a major milestone in our Dewsbury Blueprint.”

Fieldhouse, which is part of the Dewsbury Town Centre Conservation Area and the Dewsbury Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), has been purchased by Mood Developments, who have obtained detailed planning permission and listed building consent in order to bring the plans to life.

The project had already had £1.38million of funding approved towards the proposed £2.83m grant. This comes from the Dewsbury Town Deal and is part of the Town Investment Plan, which is aimed at boosting the town’s economy and long-term prosperity.

Now that this funding is approved, the developer plans to start construction work next month. The work is currently scheduled for completion approximately 12 months later.

Keith Ramsay, chairman of the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, said: “The Town Board is very supportive of the project, and we believe that our investment will mean regeneration for the whole town.

"We’re very excited to see this development come to fruition.”

Peter Mason, director of Mood Developments, said: “We’re hoping to attract new owners and occupiers who’ll appreciate the ten-minute commute between Dewsbury and Leeds, as well as Dewsbury’s connectedness to other major towns and cities in the North and beyond.