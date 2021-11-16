Bye, bye Clickmas, hello Christmas: plea to shop local in festive season

Another of the campaign posters

The campaign, which features local businesses from across Kirklees, showcases some of the unique retail, dining and leisure on offer during the festive season, and all year round.

A series of films, featuring local residents and businesses, will be released in the run up to Christmas in the hopes of inspiring some festive cheer and encouraging everyone to shop local.

Councillor Eric Firth, cabinet member for town centres, said: “There were lots of things missing from the Christmas festivities last year that perhaps took the shine off the usual fun people have at this time of year. This year, all of those things are back.

One of the campaign posters

"As our Christmas messaging says, it is difficult to get that magic feeling whilst online shopping so, for those that can, we want to encourage residents and visitors to visit our shops, restaurants, bars, parks and everything else we have to offer in Kirklees.

"I would remind people to be kind to each other so that everyone can safely enjoy some festive fun.”

Kirklees has a full line-up of festive events including carol singing, Santa trails, lights switch-ons, pantos, grottos and much more.