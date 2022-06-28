Big step forward for masterplan to regenerate the heart of Cleckheaton

The “Our Local Centres” programme aims to provide support and investment to Cleckheaton and to other towns across the district, ensuring that Kirklees has vibrant centres, sustainable well-connected communities, and healthy, happy residents.

Safeguarding the future of the town is at the heart of the programme.

It has begun focusing on Cleckheaton and three other centres: Batley, Holmfirth and Heckmondwike.

Cleckheaton town centre

These towns provide a convenient next stage as they are the next largest and most important centres as defined by work undertaken as part of the council’s Local Plan.

The "master planning" process will identify projects to be delivered in the heart of Cleckheaton town centre over the next 10-15 years

Projects identified in the draft masterplan include improvements to Savoy Square and Cleckheaton Market, investment at Spen Bottoms, better links with the Greenway, a bigger town square and space for the creative industries to thrive.

The master plan follows several months of consultation engaging with residents and businesses in Cleckheaton to capture views on what they currently think about their town.

Savoy Square in Cleckheaton

Further site visits, research, public consultation, ward councillor input, information from the community and local knowledge have input into the draft masterplan and will highlight some potential projects that will build on and enhance Cleckheaton.

Once agreed later this year, the masterplan will be the basis for future investment. There is £1.5 million as the first amount of funding from Kirklees Council to deliver some work and future funding will be secured for the agreed masterplan projects.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Towns are undergoing rapid change, while persistent challenges such as people's shopping habits, and out of town shopping more recently to online shopping put many communities under pressure.

"This programme presents new and exciting opportunities for the community of Cleckheaton, and its businesses.

The Spen Valley Greenway

“It is about giving villages the tools to address their own challenges, while also contributing to the bigger challenges facing society as a whole.”

Coun Graham Turner, portfolio holder for town centres, said: “The 'Our Local Centres' project is an ambitious and carefully crafted proposal that expresses our confidence in these town centres.

“The changes will allow the towns to deliver a thriving, successful and attractive heart to Cleckheaton which will serve the needs of local people and businesses for decades to come.

“I would encourage residents to get involved in the consultation and help us shape their town centre.”

The public consultation on these draft ideas is now open and will run until July 27 - visit https://ourlocalcentres-cleckheaton.virtual-engage.com

There will also be opportunities to speak to council officers to understand more about the masterplan at face-to-face events including:

Saturday, July 2, 11am to 2pm, St John's car park, Cleckheaton.

Tuesday, July 5, 6pm to 8pm, Cleckheaton Town Hall.

Tuesday, July 12, 10am to 2pm, Cleckheaton Market.

Friday, July 15, 10am to 2pm, Cleckheaton Library.