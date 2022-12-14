Council officers will hope to get the go-ahead for a funding package for the Grade II listed Dewsbury Arcade at next week’s cabinet meeting.

Bringing the Victorian building back to life is a key part of the Dewsbury Blueprint and the Town Deal Investment Plan, which both seek to regenerate the town centre.

In June, the council revealed that the National Heritage Lottery Fund (NHLF) had initially awarded £106,657 towards the overall bid of £3.7million.

An artist's impression of how the refurbished Dewsbury Arcade could look

Officers will request an increase of £500,000 to the council’s original contribution to the project, which will cover the value to which the NHLF is unable to support.

This increase would bring the council’s contribution to the project to more than £2.5million and better support the bid application.

A request for approval to the Heads of Terms will also be made, for planning to be extended and to include the upper floors of the buildings at 18-20 Corporation Street/17 Foundry Street.

These changes would provide the Arcade Group with opportunities to generate additional income, assisting with financial sustainability while also enabling better control of the parts of the buildings that the group will manage.

The scheme seeks to create a new vibrant destination in the heart of Dewsbury town centre.

Coun Eric Firth, portfolio holder for Dewsbury town centre, said: “We have worked closely with our partners over the last two years to create a scheme that not only sensitively restores and retains many of the arcade’s important original features but also breathes new life back into this neglected and semi-derelict building that has remained empty for many years.

“We have been really encouraged by the support that we have already received from many residents and businesses who are keen to see something positive happen to this building.

"Dewsbury continues to benefit from the significant investment as part of its ongoing redevelopment and this scheme will be another important step in its transformation.”

