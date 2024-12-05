Batley Library to remain in historic Carnegie Building after Kirklees Council U-turn over planned relocation to town hall

Community campaigners are celebrating news that Batley Library will be staying in its historic home after Kirklees Council backtracked on relocation plans.

Last year, the council announced plans to move Batley Library from the town’s Grade II listed Carnegie Building to Batley Town Hall, where it would be located alongside the council’s events team.

The community feared the move would be detrimental to the library’s functions and ultimately lead to the Carnegie Building being sold off in a bid to address the local authority’s financial difficulties.

As a result, a petition opposing the move was launched, racking up almost 1,200 signatures.

A consultation on the plans also demonstrated the strength of feeling, with 87 per cent of 401 respondents saying it was “important” or “very important” for the library to remain in its present location.

The library has now been granted a reprieve and will be staying put in the Carnegie Building.

Members of Kirklees Council’s Community Alliance Group and Batley ward councillors – Coun Habiban Zaman, Coun Yusra Hussain and Coun Adam Zaman – have told of their role in securing the future of the library through a “united effort” and praised the Friends of Batley Library group for their hard work and campaign alongside the council, councillors and MP for Dewsbury and Batley, Iqbal Mohamed.

Coun Habiban Zaman said: “We have ensured that this historic building is safeguarded and that Batley Library’s vital services remain accessible to our community.

“It is excellent news for the residents of Batley and beyond. The Carnegie Building is the heart of Batley and so important it stays where it is best serving its residents.

“The value of this decision goes beyond numbers – it preserves a vital resource and a symbol of Batley’s heritage. Let’s ensure we continue working to preserve Batley’s heritage for generations to come.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Council officers met with the Friends of Batley Library to discuss the decision, to thank them for their input to the consultation and to commit to continuing to work together in the future.

“We will now look to implement our plans to turn Batley into a library hub (as we have done at Huddersfield and Dewsbury) where there will be a more integrated service offer that will enable people to get the support they need.”