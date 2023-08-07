News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Batley East by-election: List of candidates revealed as voters prepare to go to the polls on August 31

Six candidates will be fighting for a seat on Kirklees Council in the upcoming Batley East by-election.
By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

After the recent resignation of Batley East councillor Fazila Loonat, a by-election has been scheduled for Thursday, August 31.

Ms Loonat was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, July 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite previously being a safe Labour seat, May’s local elections saw the Batley East ward become a highly competitive battleground.

Voters will go to the polls on August 31Voters will go to the polls on August 31
Voters will go to the polls on August 31
Most Popular

Multiple recounts were needed before Labour was announced as victorious. Just 14 votes separated Labour councillor Habiban Zaman and Conservative candidate Hanif Mayet.

Read More
By-election called in the Batley East ward as jailed councillor resigns from Kir...

Though he came close to being elected, Mr Mayet is not standing in the by-election, with a new candidate – Beverley Smith – being nominated by the Conservatives.

Labour has also put forward a new candidate – Ebrahim Dockrat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The nominated candidates from the Green Party, Yorkshire Party, Liberal Democrats and Social Democratic Party stood for various wards in May’s local elections.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

Labour: Ebrahim Dockrat.

Green Party: Simon Duffy.

Yorkshire Party: Bikatshi Katenga.

Liberal Democrats: Stephen Long.

Conservatives: Beverley Smith.

Social Democratic Party: Mark Steele.

To take part, voters will need to bring a valid form of photo ID as was the case at May’s local elections.

Residents who need a Voters Authority Certificate have until 5pm on Tuesday, August 22, to apply.

Related topics:Kirklees CouncilLabour