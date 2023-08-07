Batley East by-election: List of candidates revealed as voters prepare to go to the polls on August 31

After the recent resignation of Batley East councillor Fazila Loonat, a by-election has been scheduled for Thursday, August 31.

Ms Loonat was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, July 6.

Despite previously being a safe Labour seat, May’s local elections saw the Batley East ward become a highly competitive battleground.

Voters will go to the polls on August 31

Multiple recounts were needed before Labour was announced as victorious. Just 14 votes separated Labour councillor Habiban Zaman and Conservative candidate Hanif Mayet.

Though he came close to being elected, Mr Mayet is not standing in the by-election, with a new candidate – Beverley Smith – being nominated by the Conservatives.

Labour has also put forward a new candidate – Ebrahim Dockrat.

The nominated candidates from the Green Party, Yorkshire Party, Liberal Democrats and Social Democratic Party stood for various wards in May’s local elections.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

Labour: Ebrahim Dockrat.

Green Party: Simon Duffy.

Yorkshire Party: Bikatshi Katenga.

Liberal Democrats: Stephen Long.

Conservatives: Beverley Smith.

Social Democratic Party: Mark Steele.

To take part, voters will need to bring a valid form of photo ID as was the case at May’s local elections.