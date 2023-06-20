News you can trust since 1858
Batley Blueprint: Cabinet set to discuss plans to transform town centre after successful bid to Government's Levelling Up Fund

Kirklees Council’s cabinet will discuss the next steps for regeneration plans in Batley - which have been successful in a bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF) – next week, along with plans for other Kirklees blueprints.
By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

The Government announced £12million of LUF investment for the Batley Blueprint in January, which will support the council’s town centre-wide programme of improvements around retail, public realm, accessibility and active travel.

The discussion around Batley will focus on cabinet’s formal acceptance of Levelling Up funding from the Government, then plans for how the programme of work will move forward.

The project was part of the second round of LUF bids. Combined with the council’s match funding plus investment from other private sector partners, the total investment across Batley and Marsden, which was also received Government cash, would total more than £21million.

Batley town centreBatley town centre
Cabinet members will also discuss further endorsement of plans for Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Holmfirth, all of which have seen significant public engagement in the last year.

Cabinet will decide whether the priority projects identified through the consultation can now be taken forward and developed further.

If approved, Kirklees Council would aim to see all these blueprints’ masterplans adopted by autumn 2023 – the final town to adopt being Heckmondwike, public consultation for which is set to be completed this week.

These blueprints have an overall funding allocation of £10million through the council’s “Local Centres” investment, aimed at strengthening key towns and villages across Kirklees, which was approved by cabinet in 2021.

Commercial Street in Batley town centreCommercial Street in Batley town centre
Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “This investment is all about supporting our local towns and villages – not just in major town centres, but across the whole of Kirklees.

"At this crucial time we want to boost our economy by helping local businesses thrive, and by bringing more visitors to the area.

"We also want to create beautiful, vibrant shared spaces which local people can be proud to call their home.

“We recognise, as does the Government, that Kirklees has tremendous potential for growth and development.

"Our Levelling Up Fund success, combined with our ambitious blueprints for towns and villages across Kirklees, will help us realise that potential.”

