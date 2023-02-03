Leader of the Council Shabir Pandor, who is also a Batley West councillor, was said to have refused to attend an upcoming meeting held by Save Batley Baths on Sunday, February 5 at the Al-Hikmah Centre, Batley. A total of four councillors are reported to have turned the meeting down.

One campaigner said: “Shabir Pandor and his team are our elected officials. Who we expect should be representing us.”

Campaign group Save Batley Baths had previously taken to Facebook explaining that they had declined to attend a meeting held by Kim Leadbeater MP on January 27 due to the absence of representation from the council.

Batley Baths

A campaigner explained that Coun Mus Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, was expected to attend the meeting but pulled out.

When asked for the reasons behind the lack of attendance by major council members, Kirklees Council failed to address the question at the meeting.

However, a spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “The decision to close Batley Baths was taken by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) due to the energy crisis and the impact of Covid. Both issues have affected leisure centres across the country.

“The council recognises how important leisure facilities are for residents. That is why we have strongly supported KAL over recent years, providing around £11m in funding over four years to support services.

Batley Baths

"The council is now working with KAL as it reviews its financial position and sets out a plan for the future. We will make sure residents are informed and engaged with those plans.”

Despite the absences at the meeting held by Ms Leadbeater, she was joined by more than 20 people, along with KAL chief executive Alasdair Brown and head of development, Ruth Pawson.

Temporary closures were announced for three leisure centres in Kirklees on December 5. Those affected were Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, Colne Valley Leisure Centre (swimming pool only) and Deighton Sports Arena.