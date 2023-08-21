News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP 'delighted' that Amazon will not appeal against rejection of giant warehouse in Scholes

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has welcomed Amazon’s decision not to appeal against the rejection of its application to build a giant warehouse in Scholes.
By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The proposal for a huge distribution centre, close to the Chain Bar roundabout onto the M62 in Cleckheaton, was turned down by Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee in March.

The company had six months to appeal against the decision, but revealed last week that it is “no longer considering this site as a potential future location”.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am delighted that the threat of this totally unsuitable application has been lifted from the residents of Scholes and the wider area.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater
"I have said all along that the proposed development was too big, too polluting, too damaging to the local environment and would have imposed intolerable pressure on an already overburdened road network.

“Local residents mounted a very effective campaign against the plans and I was proud to stand by them every step of the way.

"I promised when first elected that I would always be on the side of my constituents and that is what I have done.

"Working together we have ensured that the Spen Valley has been spared a mammoth development that would have blighted this beautiful area and the fantastic communities who live and work in it.”

Since their inception, the proposals received a great deal of backlash, receiving almost 2,000 representations. T

Concerns ranged from noise and light pollution to increased traffic and the imposing nature of the building.

