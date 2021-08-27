Architects pledge to retain and restore historic features in £3m Arcade plan

An artist's impression of plans for The Arcade in Dewsbury

As Kirklees Council’s planning application for the Grade II-listed building is published online, the countdown to a key project within the £50million Dewsbury Blueprint has begun.

The application seeks a "material change of use" to the units inside and the plan is to create 15 small shops on the ground floor with large ‘bookend’ units at either end becoming a bar, coffee shop or hospitality outlet.

Seven first floor studios, likely for artisan or craft-based businesses, will be created within the building.

The plans also reveal that apartments were considered but it was decided access and health and safety issues made residential units impractical.

New feature gates for the entrance, possibly made of traditional metals such as brass and iron, will be designed.

The design and access statement says: “The Arcade provides connectivity across the heart of the town which has been stifled throughout the period of its vacancy. The project will reinvigorate the commercial core of the town.

“This is considered a heritage-led project and every opportunity should be sought to understand its significance.

"This will be achieved by restoring its unique early details and reinstating features where they have been lost if there is evidence to support them and they are suitable for its new use.

“As a Grade II-listed asset the building is an important part of the town’s development and any proposals should seek to sustain and enhance its heritage values and enable the local community to engage in its history.”