Daisy Hill is one of the key areas marked for development as part of the Dewsbury Blueprint.

The council plans to create a new neighbourhood in the area, comprising quality and affordable homes to rent or buy. Once completed, the neighbourhood will feature both new buildings and converted structures.

The building up for consideration by cabinet on Tuesday, March 14, is 6-10 Westgate. This is a four-storey building comprising two commercial units on the ground floor, as well as space for four residential units above: three one-beds and one two-bed.

Fieldhouse will be transformed to provide 23 apartments and a large amount of commercial space

The work to bring 6-10 Westgate back into use would include installing two new traditional shopfronts, and reinstating some of the building’s original stone features.

This work would contribute towards several of the Dewsbury Blueprint’s overarching goals by providing more quality homes and encouraging more businesses into the town centre, and also by future-proofing some of Dewsbury’s historic architecture.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and a Dewsbury ward councillor, said: “This project fits perfectly within our aspirations for the Dewsbury Blueprint.

"The Blueprint is about creating a better, more vibrant and varied town centre for both residents and businesses, and breathing new life into areas that have seen better days."

The wider aim of creating this new neighbourhood in Daisy Hill is to create a new type of residential development in Dewsbury, setting a new quality benchmark.

It should provide affordable homes for those who work in Dewsbury but currently commute from further afield, as well as attracting more residents with higher disposable incomes, thereby bringing more life into the town centre.

This development would follow work on Fieldhouse – soon to be Station Apartments, the flagship of the new Daisy Hill neighbourhood. Plans for Fieldhouse’s development have already been approved by cabinet, and work is due to start within the next few months.

If approved, Kirklees Council will be working with Saleem Holdings on the development of 6-10 Westgate. Saleem Holdings has already been closely involved in putting together the cabinet proposal, and is contributing £240,000 funding to the project.

The council has encouraged Saleem Holdings, like other developers in Dewsbury, to aspire to the standards set out in the Dewsbury Design Guide.

Coun Firth said: “We’re very excited to work with Saleem Holdings on this development, as I know they’re as invested in the project, and in Dewsbury’s future, as we are.

“With work on Fieldhouse, the flagship of this new neighbourhood, due to start within months, we’ll be starting to see Daisy Hill in a new light very soon.”

The work on 6-10 Westgate will be also funded by both £671,000 from the Dewsbury Revival Grant Scheme – part of the Government’s Towns Fund – and a £280,000 grant from Historic England’s Heritage Action Zones (HAZ).