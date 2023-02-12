News you can trust since 1858
Amazon warehouse: Green Party leader 'disappointed' that Bradford Council does not intend to object to plans for site near Cleckheaton

Bradford Council has revealed it does not intend to object to proposals for a large Amazon distribution centre on the edge of the district between Cleckheaton and Oakenshaw despite highways concerns raised by local groups and councillors.

By Dominic Brown
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

This follows a question submitted by the Leader of the Green Party on Bradford Council, Matt Edwards, who asked if the council intended to object to the plans.

Coun Edwards, who represents Tong ward, which is very close to the proposed development, had raised concerns regarding the increase in HGV traffic within Bradford.

This issue was raised following the production of a new Transport Plan that showed Amazon intended to recommend a small petrol station on Tong Street as one of a handful of overspill waiting areas for HGVs waiting to access the site.

Coun Matt Edwards, right, with members of the Save Our Spen group at the site of a proposed Amazon warehouse in Scholes, near Cleckheaton
Coun Edwards said: “It is very disappointing to know that Bradford Council is not going to object to these plans despite the significant impact it will have to highways in and out of the city - especially Chain Bar Roundabout, the M606 and Tong Street.

“I will be asking Highways officers to take another look at this as I am concerned that they are not looking at the most up to date plans for the site.

"There has been a significant change to the plans the developer originally submitted and the on-site overspill parking for HGVs they refer to has been reduced.

“This means that my concerns that HGVs arriving early or late will cause issues on highways in Bradford are valid.

The site of a proposed Amazon warehouse in Scholes, near Cleckheaton

“Not only will this lead to additional traffic on Tong Street, which the council acknowledge is an area with illegal levels of air pollution, but could result in HGVs trying to use roads like Mill Carr Hill Road and Cliff Hollin Lane, which are just not designed for large vehicles.”

Coun Edwards, who visited the proposed site in Scholes last year in his capacity as National Transport spokesperson for the Green Party, has already expressed opposition to the plans.

The application to Kirklees Council is currently the subject of a formal intervention by National Highways, which has called for a critical traffic assessment to be fully completed before a decision is made.

