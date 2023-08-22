Acting leader of the council pledges a fresh start for Kirklees as she appoints her new cabinet

Coun Scott has appointed a deputy leader and eight other cabinet members to take key decisions on local services and lead the council’s ambitions for Kirklees.

The cabinet is the council’s main decision-making body and will decide its priorities, how services to residents are delivered and how the authority’s resources are spent.

The new deputy leader of the council is Coun Paul Davies, who is also cabinet member for corporate, will be leading on supporting residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

Acting Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Cathy Scott. Photo: Northern Exposure/Kirklees Council

Eight further cabinet members are taking on portfolios to lead key services.

Coun Scott said: “There’s no time to waste. I’m cracking on with the job and getting to grips with the things that really matter to people across Kirklees.

“My cabinet has the right blend of experience and fresh ideas to overcome the challenges we face and improve lives for people across Kirklees.

"This is a highly motivated team with the interests of residents at their heart. They are every bit as keen as I am to get to work and start delivering for Kirklees.”

Coun Scott automatically became the council’s acting leader upon the immediate resignation of former leader, Coun Shabir Pandor, last month.

A permanent leader will be elected on September 13.

Pledging a “fresh start” for Kirklees, Coun Scott has also outlined her vision for the council and the key priorities that will guide her leadership:

Setting a fair and balanced budget and pressuring the Government for a fairer funding deal for Kirklees during the cost-of-living crisis.

Regenerating the district’s towns and villages.

Being ambitious for young people in Kirklees and improving children’s services.

Delivering a greener Kirklees and leading on the climate emergency.

The cabinet met for the first time on Monday (August 21) to discuss its plans, with further announcements expected in the coming days.

Talking about her approach to leading the council, Coun Scott said: “Anyone who knows me, knows I’m my own person. I will bring my own style and personality to the job.

"That means being open with people and telling it like it is. But it also means listening and understanding people’s hopes, ideas and frustrations.

“Above all, I’m passionate about our communities and doing my best for them.

"I’m driven by my values of fairness and pride in our people and our places. That’s what gets me up in the morning and motivates me in the good times and the bad.

“I’m under no illusions. This is a tough job but I’m a grafter and it’s a huge privilege to work hard on behalf of Kirklees people.

"With a refreshed and motivated team around me, I’m looking forward to taking on this challenge.”

Kirklees Council’s full cabinet line-up, portfolios and responsibilities will be as follows:

Coun Cathy Scott – Acting leader.

Coun Paul Davies – Deputy leader and corporate.

Coun Elizabeth Reynolds – Learning and aspiration.

Coun Graham Turner – Finance and regeneration.

Coun Viv Kendrick – Children’s services (statutory responsibility for children).

Coun Masood Ahmed – Housing.

Coun Gwen Lowe – Environment.

Coun Jackie Ramsey – Health and social care (statutory responsibility for adults).

Coun Mussarat Pervaiz – Communities.