'A very welcome move': Leader of Kirklees Council backs Government plan to make more children eligible for free school meals
The policy, coming into effect in 2026, will be targeted to all households on Universal Credit. This will result in more than half a million extra children being eligible.
The Department for Education says the expansion will put £500 back into parents’ pockets.
Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “The announcement of expanding free school meals to over half a million more children is a very welcome move towards tackling child poverty and supporting the most vulnerable families in society.
“For eligible children and families across Kirklees from Heckmondwike to Holmfirth, Denby Dale to Birstall, this will mean £500 back in their pocket and less worry about the cost of living.
“This is a Labour policy that will support working-class families, and we at Kirklees Labour are very happy to see this introduced.”
The policy has been supported by the Child Poverty Action Group and the National Education Union.
Coun Jane Rylah, cabinet member for education and schools, said: “Expanding free school meals will mean fewer children hungry in school.
“This will mean children’s learning and attainment will benefit, class behaviour will improve and the well-being of children will increase.
“Children from all backgrounds will be given the opportunity to break barriers to opportunity.”
She added: “Tackling child poverty is a priority of national government, and a priority of Kirklees Council.”
The Food Foundation and Child Poverty Action Group found that there were 17,987 children registered for means-tested free school meals in Kirklees in 2024.
