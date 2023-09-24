News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Council cash crisis: Cleckheaton councillor condemns plans to close town hall as Kirklees Council desperately tries to save money

A Cleckheaton ward councillor has condemned money-saving plans to mothball Cleckheaton Town Hall as “appalling”.
By Abigail Marlow
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Coun John Lawson, who is also Lib Dem group leader, claims local councillors were repeatedly told that the council had no plans to close their town hall.

But a report to a cabinet meeting being held on Tuesday (September 26) does suggest closing the building as part of a raft of ideas to save the £47m needed for the council to balance its books.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can’t begin to express the feeling of sadness among residents in Cleckheaton on hearing this news,” said Coun Lawson.

Cleckheaton Town HallCleckheaton Town Hall
Cleckheaton Town Hall
Most Popular

"All three local councillors have been chasing cabinet for details on timelines for repairs for the last two years and we have been told repeatedly that there were no plans to close the town hall.

"To tell us not to worry, then put the centrepiece of the town on a trajectory of laying idle, falling into disrepair and eventual ruin is just an appalling about-face.”

He said closing the town hall will have an impact on the town’s folk festival, Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Theatre, and day-to-day users such as the University of the Third Age.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The loss to community and business in the town has been brushed aside in a race to avoid bankruptcy,” he said.

“Cabinet’s rapacious renewal plans for Huddersfield are still going forward and their town hall is covered in scaffolding as it undergoes repairs.

"I look forward with interest to the next grandiose scheme to be revealed in Huddersfield while Cleckheaton loses its heritage and its cultural heart.”

Part of Cleckheaton Town Hall had already been closed due to being unsafe and in need of repairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council became aware of a problem above the main stage in July 2022 and the council said that a survey needed to be carried out to determine whether the damage extended further.

A number of events had to be cancelled, including the nationally-acclaimed Cleckheaton Folk Festival, and others moved to alternative locations.

Residents have been voicing their concern about the future of the town hall and a petition was launched that now has over 1,300 signatures.

Related topics:CleckheatonKirklees CouncilResidents