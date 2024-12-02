Members of the Cleckheaton and Spenborough Town Hall Group have outlined why they believe the historic building should re-open, ahead of a crucial meeting about its future later this month.

The group, which will hold a cake stall opposite the town hall at Wetherspoons on Saturday, December 7 from 10am until noon to raise awareness of the issue, argues that the building is a significant asset that has been "at the centre of community life" in the Spen Valley for years and should not be mothballed.Francesca Whittlestone, secretary of the group, said: "Kirklees Council’s heritage strategy refers to the heritage of our magnificent buildings as 'being something that we should be extremely proud of'."And yet Cleckheaton Town Hall was mothballed a year ago and it is not known whether it will re-open. It is a listed building and is significant at a national level."The town hall has been at the centre of community life and at the heart of history, politics and culture across the Spen Valley."In July 2022 a problem was found with the ceiling in the main hall. On October 10, 2022 Kirklees Together reported that Kirklees Council will be closing part of the hall. This was to enable important repairs to take place to the ceiling above the stage where plaster that had fallen from the ceiling, but groups not needing the stage could continue to meet.