Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s cabinet today (Tuesday) approved consultations over a raft of cuts aimed at saving the £47.8m it needs to in order to avoid bankruptcy.

They include a six-week consultation on plans for the district leisure centres which would see Dewsbury Sports Centre and Batley Sports and Tennis Centre permanently closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Where many councils have closed pools and sports centres gradually over many years, we have remained committed to protecting leisure services as much as possible.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Graham Turner

"However, the economic situation facing the UK is having a significant impact on everyone including local councils.

“This has left us having to make very difficult decisions on the ongoing provision of other services, such as sport and leisure.

“We are consulting on the proposals, so that we can understand the impact they will have on local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation will be live on the council’s website from Friday (September 29). A final decision will be made in December.

Batley Sports and Tennis Centre

Today’s cabinet meeting also saw a review of the council’s buildings approved which could mean Batley and Dewsbury libraries would move.

Batley Town Hall would become home to a library in a refurbished building. The current library building, which the council says is in need of extensive refurbishment, would no longer be needed.

The Walsh Building in Dewsbury town centre could be used as a hub for services including the customer service centre and library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The condition of Cleckheaton Town Hall – where the main hall is currently closed due to significant condition and health and safety concerns – would also be assessed and the whole building could be mothballed.

In addition, there will be a consultation over the council’s supported living provision for adults for learning disabilities and its plans to pull out of the services it currently provides at The Mews in Mirfield as the building lease has ended.

There are also proposals to “redesign” the service offer at Brighton Court in Heckmondwike and Wilton Terrace in Cleckheaton.